Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Insider George Sartorel Purchases 10,000 Shares

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Rating) insider George Sartorel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.65 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,460.00 ($32,489.51).

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

