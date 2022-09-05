Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0057

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $183,278.81 and $5,211.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,192,789 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

