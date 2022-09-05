Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.