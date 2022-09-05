Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

EMR stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

