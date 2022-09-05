Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

