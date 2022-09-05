Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $53.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

