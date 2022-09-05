Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

