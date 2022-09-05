Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Edison International by 974.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EIX opened at $67.96 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

