Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,316 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EMB stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $113.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

