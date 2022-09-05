Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 4,207 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

