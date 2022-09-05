Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 4,931 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $94.84 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $92.83 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

