Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKSE opened at $78.69 on Monday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.45 and a 52-week high of $103.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27.

