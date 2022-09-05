Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $242.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average of $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

