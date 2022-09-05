Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 454 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.70 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

