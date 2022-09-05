Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 480 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

