Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,957,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,183,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Mondelez International by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,619,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

