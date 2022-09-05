Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

