Internet Computer Price Reaches $6.71 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.71 or 0.00033860 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $73.75 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835379 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015645 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,979,799 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.