InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPZF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.