Inverse Finance (INV) Market Cap Achieves $7.79 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $823,216.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $83.10 or 0.00419077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00240659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008201 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004999 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

