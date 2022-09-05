Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.