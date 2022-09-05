Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Stock Position Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.60% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

