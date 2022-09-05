Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,342,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 412,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

