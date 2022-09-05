IOI Token (IOI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $494,756.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,772.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022254 BTC.

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

