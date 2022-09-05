ION Hits One Day Volume of $14.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. ION has a market capitalization of $57,722.50 and approximately $14.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00094604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00258742 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019913 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002613 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,790,708 coins and its circulating supply is 13,890,708 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

