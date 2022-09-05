IoTeX (IOTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.01 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $288.38 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00164899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00037112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00134681 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

