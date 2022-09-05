Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 26.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,512 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 2,770,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after buying an additional 2,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 380.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 972,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 679,997 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.