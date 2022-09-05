iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $121.19 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

