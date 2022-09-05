iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

