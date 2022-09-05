Ispolink Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $517,465.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

