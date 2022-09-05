ITAM Games (ITAM) Price Reaches $0.0244

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. ITAM Games has a market cap of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00030308 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00041677 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00081664 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.Telegram | Weibo | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

