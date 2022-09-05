Itau BBA Securities Lowers InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.
InRetail Perú Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of INREF opened at 36.00 on Friday. InRetail Perú has a 12-month low of 30.82 and a 12-month high of 44.90.
About InRetail Perú
