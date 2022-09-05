Itau BBA Securities Lowers InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

InRetail Perú Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of INREF opened at 36.00 on Friday. InRetail Perú has a 12-month low of 30.82 and a 12-month high of 44.90.

Get InRetail Perú alerts:

About InRetail Perú

(Get Rating)

Read More

InRetail Perú Corp. operates as a multi-format retailer in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Food Retail, Pharma, and Shopping Malls. It operates its supermarkets under the Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Makro, and Mass brands; and pharmacy chains under the Inkafarma and Mifarma brands, as well as shopping centers chain under the Real Plaza brand.

Receive News & Ratings for InRetail Perú Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InRetail Perú and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.