Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $191.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.23. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.