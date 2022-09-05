Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $31,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,900,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,884,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 211,031 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after acquiring an additional 120,778 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $191.19 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.