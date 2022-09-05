Jade Currency Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a market cap of $190,242.59 and $2,070.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.
Jade Currency Profile
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.
