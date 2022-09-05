James Sharp Buys 104 Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Stock

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) insider James Sharp purchased 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 961 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £999.44 ($1,207.64).

The Brunner Investment Trust Price Performance

The Brunner Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 980 ($11.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The Brunner Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 929.14 ($11.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,140 ($13.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,000.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,005.91. The company has a market cap of £418.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The Brunner Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.