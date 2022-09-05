Jarvis+ Achieves Market Cap of $174,851.06 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $174,851.06 and approximately $63,873.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.