JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 509.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.38 ($6.15).

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson bought 292,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 119.95 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.76. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

