JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after buying an additional 1,767,156 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $33,995,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $22,736,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

NYSE JKS opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

