JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JKS opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.67. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $78,894,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

