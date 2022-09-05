JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.84 million, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of JOANN by 50.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

