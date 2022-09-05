Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,742,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 138.7% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

