Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

