Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of JSVGF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

