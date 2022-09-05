Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,627.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $169.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

