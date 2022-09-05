JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $396.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $382.00 to $396.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.57.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.