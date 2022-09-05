Juggernaut Price Tops $0.0429 on Major Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $153,472.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00037271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00134646 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

