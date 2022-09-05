JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0021

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $153,926.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

