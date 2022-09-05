JUST Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $245.11 million and approximately $43.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUST Profile

JST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#.

JUST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

