JUST Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $245.11 million and approximately $43.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031018 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00042124 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083624 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002536 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Biswap (BSW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001565 BTC.
JUST Profile
JST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.