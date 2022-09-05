KamPay (KAMPAY) Market Cap Hits $642,409.07

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, KamPay has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. KamPay has a market cap of $642,409.07 and $141,517.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KamPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.
About KamPay
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
KamPay Coin Trading
